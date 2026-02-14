Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.080 0 OPM %-212.500 -PBDT0.09-0.51 LP PBT0.09-0.51 LP NP0.06-0.75 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 3093.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amarnath Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story