Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 3093.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure rose 3093.48% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.95% to Rs 93.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.9366.6426.754.4725.431.9722.84-0.3714.690.46

