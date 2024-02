M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 36.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.76% to Rs 19.23 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) declined 36.61% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.76% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.19.2330.4130.7326.186.019.295.859.214.386.91

