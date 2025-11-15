M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.36% to Rs 25.74 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.36% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.7437.503.071.630.080.150.060.140.040.05

