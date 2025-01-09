Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M gains as foreign broker maintains 'overweight' stance

M&M gains as foreign broker maintains 'overweight' stance

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.05% to Rs 3148.10 after a foreign broker maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock with target price of Rs 3336.

The brokerage cited M&M's strong growth trajectory, anticipating it to remain the fastest-growing passenger vehicle (PV) company in 2025. The broker highlighted that the announcement of the company's electric vehicle (EV) order book as a key catalyst for future growth.

Further, the brokerage expects M&M to continue delivering robust year-over-year (YoY) EBITDA growth in the third quarter. This growth is attributed to sustained volume growth in utility vehicles (UVs) and a significant increase in tractor sales. The brokerage believes that continued volume growth and market share gains will support a higher valuation for M&M's automotive business.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 35.05% to Rs 3,170.72 crore on a 10.13% rise in income from operations to Rs 37,923.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story