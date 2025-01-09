HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3983.75, down 1.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 8.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3983.75, down 1.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has eased around 10.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23236.05, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80842 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3995.75, down 1.91% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 39.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

