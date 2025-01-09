Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1429.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 0.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1429.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.Torrent Power Ltd has lost around 11.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35157.4, down 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.96%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story