Torrent Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1429.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 0.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1429.95, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.Torrent Power Ltd has lost around 11.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35157.4, down 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

