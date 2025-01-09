Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 9338.9, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.8% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 23.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9338.9, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.Coforge Ltd has gained around 3.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43634.25, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9352, down 2.7% on the day. Coforge Ltd jumped 51.8% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 23.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 62.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

