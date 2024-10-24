Machhar Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.73% to Rs 3.62 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.624.01 -10 OPM %0.285.49 -PBDT0.170.23 -26 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.020.09 -78
