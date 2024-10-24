Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Machhar Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Machhar Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.73% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.624.01 -10 OPM %0.285.49 -PBDT0.170.23 -26 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.020.09 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story