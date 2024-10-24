Machhar Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.73% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.624.010.285.490.170.230.040.120.020.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News