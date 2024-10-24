IIFL Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 157.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 2571.90 crore

Net loss of IIFL Finance reported to Rs 157.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 474.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 2571.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2478.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

