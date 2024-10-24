Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 3234.91 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 18.75% to Rs 534.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 450.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 3234.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3076.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3234.913076.04 5 OPM %23.7322.05 -PBDT812.98696.82 17 PBT725.10621.61 17 NP534.56450.15 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story