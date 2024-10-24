Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 3234.91 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries rose 18.75% to Rs 534.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 450.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 3234.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3076.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3234.913076.04 5 OPM %23.7322.05 -PBDT812.98696.82 17 PBT725.10621.61 17 NP534.56450.15 19
