Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 3234.91 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 18.75% to Rs 534.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 450.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 3234.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3076.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3234.913076.0423.7322.05812.98696.82725.10621.61534.56450.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News