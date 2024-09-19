Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech acquires additional stake in digital infrastructure platform entities for Rs 240 crore

Macrotech acquires additional stake in digital infrastructure platform entities for Rs 240 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Macrotech Developers said that it has executed securities purchase agreements with Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc. for acquisition of their interest in the digital infrastructure platform entities in Maharashtra for Rs 239.56 crore.

The digital infrastructure platform entities are Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4 and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management is primarily engaged in the business of providing development management services, asset management services, property acquisition and management services, lease management services and other services to various platform entities. The companys turnover and networth for as on 31 March 2024 was Rs 55.53 crore and Rs (9.58) crore, respectively.

Macrotech will acquire 10% equity stake and other securities of Bellissimo Digital held by Ivanhoe for Rs 14.77 crore. Post the acquisition, the companys equity stake in Bellissimo Digital will increase from 60% to 70%.

Palava Induslogic 4 is engaged in the business of construction and leasing of warehouses and development of industrial parks. The companys networth for as on 31 March 2024 was Rs 248.02 crore.

The real estate developer will acquire 33.33% equity stake and other securities of Palava Induslogic for Rs 142.52 crore from Ivanhoe, subject to certain adjustments. Post acquisition, the companys equity stake in the said entity will increase from 33.34% to 66.67%.

Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 is engaged in the business of construction and leasing of warehouses and development of industrial parks. The companys networth for as on 31 March 2024 was Rs 153.83 crore.

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Nifty above 25,500; FMCG shares in demand; VIX slumps 8.20%

B L Kashyap gets construction order worth Rs 221 crore

GRSE rallies after bagging contract to construct 4 multi-purpose vessels

Power stocks rise

The company will acquire 33.33% equity stake and other securities of the aforementioned entity held by Ivanhoe for Rs 82.27 crore. Post the acquisition, the companys equity stake in the said entity will increase from 33.34% to 66.67%.

Macrotech stated that these acquisitions are being done with the objective of gradually growing its annuity income.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developer in India that delivers with scale since 1980s. Core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

The scrip rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 1293.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NIA searches former MLC Manorma Devi's premises in Gaya over Maoist links

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts at 83,500, Nifty at 25,500 on 50bps rate cut

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Pant steady the Indian innings

Maruti Suzuki to set up 25,000 EV charging stations ahead of eVX launch

Premium

Mixed media: Art made of everyday objects has a brush with market

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story