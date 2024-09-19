Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 90.94 points or 1.09% at 8429.84 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 3.55%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.79%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.2%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.96%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.2%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.1%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.41%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.02%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 56.68 or 0.1% at 56972.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.1 points or 0.5% at 16945.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 227.4 points or 0.9% at 25604.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 766.4 points or 0.92% at 83714.63.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 1235 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

