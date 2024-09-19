B L Kashyap gets construction order worth Rs 221 crore

The civil engineering company announced that it has secured new order aggregating to Rs 221 crore from SSS Realty & Co for construction work in Bangalore.

The contract entails civil, structural and allied works at Koramangala, Bangalore. The contract is to be completed approximately within 20 months.

The letter of intent (LOI) for the same has been received on 17 September 2024. The total order book as on date stands at Rs 3,546 crore.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.