Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.32%

Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 1.32% today to trade at Rs 1486.2. The BSE Realty index is up 0.67% to quote at 7968.62. The index is up 12.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.11% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd added 0.91% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 9.66 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 6.56% over last one month compared to 12.62% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 270 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53709 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.