Magnanimous Trade & Finance consolidated net profit rises 35550.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance rose 35550.00% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8720.00% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.820.1078.34-20.007.19-0.017.13-0.037.130.02

