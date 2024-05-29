Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.24% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.26 -81 0.370.98 -62 OPM %07.69 -10.817.14 - PBDT-0.010.01 PL 0.010.04 -75 PBT-0.010.01 PL 0.010.04 -75 NP-0.07-0.05 -40 -0.05-0.02 -150

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

