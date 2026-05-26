Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1105.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.14% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1105.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 3.14% in last one month.