Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 957.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% jump in NIFTY and a 5.27% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 957.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74072.48, down 1.6%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has slipped around 20.69% in last one month.