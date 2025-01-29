Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas records nearly 29% YoY drop in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 378.69 SCM million

Mahanagar Gas records nearly 29% YoY drop in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 378.69 SCM million

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahanagar Gas has reported 28.9% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 225.37 crore despite a 12% increase in net revenue to Rs 1,757.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA declined by 29.9% YoY to Rs 314.42 crore during the period under review. EBIDTA margin for Q3 FY25 was 17.89% as against 28.60% in Q3 FY24.

Total sales volume for the December24 quarter was 378.69 SCM million, 12.1% YoY. For the period under review, CNG sales volume added up to 268.56 SCM million (up 10.9% YoY) and PNG sales aggregated to 110.13 SCM million (up 15.3% YoY).

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 1277.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

VIP Inds skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Piramal Pharma Q3 PAT drops 64% YoY to Rs 4 crore

Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 74.76 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story