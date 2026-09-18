Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahi Drugs' API unit clears USFDA audit
Haleos Labs announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully conducted an inspection of Mahi Drugs, a material subsidiary of the company, at its API manufacturing facility located at Plot No. 82, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapalli -531019, Andhra Pradesh, from 15 September 2026 to 18 September 2026.

The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations, thereby achieving the same outcome as the previous USFDA inspection conducted at the said facility in January 2025.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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