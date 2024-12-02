Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.04%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.04% at 1051.2 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd added 4.51%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 4.10% and Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 3.71%. The Nifty Realty index is up 45.00% over last one year compared to the 19.78% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.10% and Nifty Media index added 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.60% to close at 24276.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.56% to close at 80248.08 today.

