Man Chandak Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 125.11 crore

Net profit of Man Chandak Developers Pvt rose 25.14% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 121.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.125.11121.1534.9029.8947.1737.9847.1737.9835.3428.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News