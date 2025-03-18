Manappuram Finance board to mull fund raising on 20th March

Manappuram Finance announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 20 March 2025, to consider raising funds by way of equity shares or other securities through various modes, as required.

The company will raise funds through issuance of one or more instrument or securities including equity shares, warrants or other securities convertible into equity shares or debt securities by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or any other methods or combinations thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals.

The board would also consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting to seek approval of the members of the company in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising, as may be required.

Manappuram Finance, a leading Indian NBFC, offers a wide range of financial products including gold loans (online, doorstep, instant), forex and money transfer, vehicle loans, personal loans (digital and secured), business loans, micro home finance, two-wheeler finance, and specialized loans for the healthcare, small-scale industrial, restaurant, and food industries.

On a consolidated basis, Manappuram Finance's net profit fell 50.76% to Rs 282.06 crore on 10.14% increase in total income to Rs 2,562.63 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The counter rose 0.77% to end at Rs 209.65 on Monday, 17 March 2025.

