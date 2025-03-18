Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.45%

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 3.62% at 1480.15 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd gained 6.71%, Dish TV India Ltd added 4.97% and Tips Music Ltd jumped 4.53%. The Nifty Media index is down 20.00% over last one year compared to the 3.53% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 3.16% and Nifty Auto index gained 2.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.45% to close at 22834.3 while the SENSEX added 1.53% to close at 75301.26 today.

Mar 18 2025

