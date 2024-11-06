Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 571 cr

Manappuram Finance Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 571 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit added 2.19% to Rs 570.65 crore on 21.30% increase in total income to Rs 2,637.14 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The NBFC's revenue from gold loans business stood at Rs 1,856.37 crore (up 20.76% YoY) and revenue from micro finance segment was at Rs 780.77 crore (up 22.60% YoY) during the period under review.

Consolidated profit before tax rose 3.46% year on year to Rs 772.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses in Q2 FY25 was at Rs 1,864.41 crore, registering a growth of 30.62% YoY. Finance costs stood at Rs 905.71 crore (up 31.36% YoY) and impairment of financial instruments came in at Rs 260.42 crore (up 30.77% YoY) during the quarter.

On half-yearly basis, the NBFCs consolidated net profit increased 6.73% to Rs 1,125.27 crore on 35.68% jump in total income to Rs 5,749.07 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY25. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on 18 November 2024 and the dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before 4 December 2024.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs.

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Nasdaq gains 1% ahead of US Elections

Sensex gains 484 pts; IT shares rally

Rupee sees hefty losses, weakens beyond 84.20 per US dollar mark

Oil India gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 2,016 cr

Shares of Manappuram Finance fell 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 156.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stance change doesn't mean rate cut next, says RBI guv Das; Sensex at 80k

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 4: Kartik's film earns 164.2 cr

Raymond Lifestyle plunges 8%, at new low on weak Q2 operational performance

J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

US elections 2024: Hoax bomb threats disrupt voting in multiple key states

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story