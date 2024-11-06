Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,350; IT, Pharma, Auto gain
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,350; IT, Pharma, Auto gain

Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India were trading higher on Wednesday, as early trends in the US showed Donald Trump leading the race to become the next US President

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Stock Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,569.41 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought equities worth Rs 3,030.96 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty options paint bearish trend, while Bank Nifty bullish: F&O experts

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan drops over 3% as its Q2 net profit drops 23% YoY

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Labs gain 2% on NSE

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Realty, Pharma lead among sectors

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets shine

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty advances over 24,250

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex soars over 200 pts

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,300 in pre-open

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 250 pts in pre-open

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at Rs 84.11

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Bitcoin jumps to record $75,000, as Trump gains a lead in early counting

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : What is the right time to exit an investment?

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Fidelity increases IPO-bound Lenskart valuation by 12% to $5.6 billion

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Explained - Indian MFs can invest up to 25% of net assets in overseas funds

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : US Election Results - Early trends show Trump in lead

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Stocks to Watch, Nov 6 - Hindustan Zinc, Titan, Mannapuram Fin, Bharat Seats

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : BS BFSI Summit - Shaktikanta Das to T Rabi Sankar, here are the key speakers

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : BFSI Summit - Brainstorming by top minds of financial world to start today

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Swiggy IPO: A compelling bet on hyperlocal commerce? Analysts weigh in

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Market today: US elections, Q2 results, Swiggy & ACME Solar IPOs to open

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Oil prices decline

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Asia markets climb

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures climb

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty options paint bearish trend, while Bank Nifty bullish: F&O experts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 index logged its biggest single-day gain in nearly two months on Tuesday amid the sharp recovery from lower levels.

The Nifty ended 0.9 per cent higher at 24,213, while the November Nifty futures gained 0.8 per cent at 24,295 - thus implying a premium of 82 points. The premium was down 37 points when compared to its previous trading session. READ MORE
 

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan drops over 3% as its Q2 net profit drops 23% YoY

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company's second-quarter net profit for FY25 dropped 23.1 per cent, primarily due to a reduction in customs duties. Revenue from operations rose 25.8 per cent, reaching Rs 13,473 crore.

The company’s jewellery segment, led by Tanishq, reported a 26 per cent growth in income. The company also saw strong growth in its watches and wearables segment, up 19 per cent YoY. 
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Zinc drops 7% as govt to sell 2.5% equity via OFS at nearly 10% discount

Stock Market LIVE Updates : The Indian government is looking to sell 2.5 per cent of Hindustan Zinc's equity through an offer for sale (OFS), priced at Rs 505 per share, which is a 9.7 per cent discount to the current market price of Rs 559.5. The OFS opens on November 6 for institutional investors and November 7 for retail investors.

The government currently holds a 29.5 per cent stake in HZL and will sell up to 1.25 per cent of the total paid-up capital, with an additional 1.25 per cent available if the offering is oversubscribed.
 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Labs gain 2% on NSE

Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharat Electronics were among the top gainers on NSE

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Realty, Pharma lead among sectors

Nifty Realty was the top leader in sectors, gaining 1.57 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma among others.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets shine

Broader markets were trading in green on Wednesday, with BSE MidCap index rising 0.53 per cent and the BSE SmallCap index surging 0.40 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank among others lead on BSE Sensex

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty advances over 24,250

The NSE's Nifty50 was at 24,273, up 60 points or 0.25 per cent. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex soars over 200 pts

The BSE Sensex was at 79,688, up 212 points or 0.27 per cent. 
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,300 in pre-open

The NSE's Nifty50 was at 24,308 in pre-open, up 95 points or 0.39 per cent. 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 250 pts in pre-open

The BSE Sensex settled at 79,770, up 293 points or 0.37 per cent in pre-open. 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at Rs 84.11

Indian cureency Rupee opened at Rs 84.11 per US dollar on Wednesday.

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Bitcoin jumps to record $75,000, as Trump gains a lead in early counting

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Bitcoin rallied on Tuesday evening to hit an all-time high as investors anticipated that Republican candidate Donald Trump had an edge in early trends.
 
The price of the cryptocurrency touched a record $75,000, according to Coin Metrics, reported CNBC. It hit its previous record of $73,797.68 on March 14 and has been trading in a narrow range below $70,000 for much of the year since then.

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : What is the right time to exit an investment?

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Determining the right time to exit an investment is a critical decision for investors, as it can significantly impact their financial outcomes.

The stock market is inherently volatile, and while some investors may be tempted to sell at the first sign of trouble, others may hold on too long, hoping for a rebound. Understanding the signs that indicate it may be time to sell can help investors make informed decisions. READ MORE
 

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Fidelity increases IPO-bound Lenskart valuation by 12% to $5.6 billion

Stock Market LIVE Updates : A fund managed by United States-based financial services major Fidelity has increased the valuation of eyewear retailer Lenskart to $5.6 billion.

This represents a 12 per cent increase in the firm’s fair value in Fidelity’s books, based on the latest valuation of the company as of September 30.
For the ongoing financial year, Lenskart reportedly achieved an annual revenue run rate of $1 billion. READ MORE
 
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 6, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gained at opening bell on Wednesday, as early trends showed Donald Trump leading the race for US presidential elections.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 283 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 79,759; while Nifty 50 was at 24,271, up 57 points, or 0.24 per cent.
Markets around the world were keeping an eye on early counting trends from more US states to find a clear indication of who would become the next president of the US. Track LIVE updates here.
On the SE Sensex, more than half the stocks were trading in the red, with losses capped by Titan (down 3.27 per cent), followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Motors. On the flip side, gains were led by HCLTech (up 1.09 per cent), followed by ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv. 
On the Nifty 50, 27 out of the 50 stocks were trading with losses, led by Titan (down 3.46 per cent), followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco and SBI Life.
Gains, meanwhile, were being led by Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, HCLTech, and Infosys, and ICICI Bank. 
Across sectors, the Metal index was down 1 per cent, followed by the Consumer Durables indces, which was down 0.18 per cent. All the rest of the sectoral indices were trading higher, with the Realty index gaining the most, climbing 1.45 per cent. 
This was followed by the OMC, Healthcare, IT, Financial Services and Bank indices.
In the broader markets, meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 was higher by 0.58 per cent, followed by the Nifty Smallcap 100, which was 0.54 per cent higher.
 
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 staged a smart recovery in the afternoon session on Tuesday, recouping some of Monday's losses. 
  The BSE Sensex settled up 694 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 79,476.63. while the Nifty 50 ended above the 24,200-mark at 24,213, up 218 points or 0.91 per cent.
  Analysts said the rebound could be attributed to technical bounceback and short-covering besides hopes of demand revival in H2 FY25.
  In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices edged 0.4 per cent higher each.
  Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index climbed the most, up nearly 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank, and Bank indices, up 2 per cent. 
  On the downside, the Nifty FMCG, and IT indices ended lower, down up to 0.3 per cent.
  In focus today will also be the Business Standard BFSI Summit that kicks off today, where prominent speakers such as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Irdai Chairperson Debasish Panda, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, and whole-time member of Sebi Ananth Narayan G, among others, are scheduled to speak today.
  Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street surged overnight ahead of the US presidential election results.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading up 1.3 per cent, while the Topix gained 1.1 per cent.
  The Bank of Japan released September monetary policy meeting minutes, showing general agreement that the central bank should keep raising rates when certain economic and price targets are met.
  South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 per cent, while the Kosdaq gained 0.55 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.33 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.36 per cent.
  A five-day meeting of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) will continue on Tuesday, with investors watching for information on additional stimulus and polices aimed at stabilising the economy.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8 per cent.
  US stock futures and the dollar also pushed higher in Asia on Wednesday as early results from the US presidential election suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.
  As expected, Republican Donald Trump won Indiana and Kentucky while Democrat Kamala Harris captured Vermont, Edison Research projected, as polls closed in the first six US states.
  Treasury yields climbed as some betting sites swung to favour Trump, while futures markets were still confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.
  Analysts generally assume Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris' centre-left policies.
  Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.34 per cent, from 4.28 per cent, and nearer a four-month high of 4.388 per cent touched last week. Two-year yields climbed to 4.245 per cent, from 4.189 per cent late n New York.
  S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 per cent in choppy trading, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.2 per cent, while DAX futures tacked on 0.4 per cent.
  MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. 
  In currency markets, the dollar index added 0.6 per cent to 103.98. 
  Oil prices were down in early Asia trade as markets nervously waited on the US election results. They had risen overnight as a storm was expected to cut US output in the Gulf of Mexico. 
  US crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $71.76 per barrel.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE Sensexsensex niftyNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSE equityBSE NSEIndian stock marketIndian stock marketsUS marketsUS stock marketsUS stock marketChinese stock marketAsia stocksAsian stocks

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story