Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,350; IT, Pharma, Auto gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 6, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gained at opening bell on Wednesday, as early trends showed Donald Trump leading the race for US presidential elections. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 283 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 79,759; while Nifty 50 was at 24,271, up 57 points, or 0.24 per cent. Markets around the world were keeping an eye on early counting trends from more US states to find a clear indication of who would become the next president of the US. Track LIVE updates here. On the SE Sensex, more than half the stocks were trading in the red, with losses capped by Titan (down 3.27 per cent), followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Motors. On the flip side, gains were led by HCLTech (up 1.09 per cent), followed by ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv. On the Nifty 50, 27 out of the 50 stocks were trading with losses, led by Titan (down 3.46 per cent), followed by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco and SBI Life. Gains, meanwhile, were being led by Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, HCLTech, and Infosys, and ICICI Bank. Across sectors, the Metal index was down 1 per cent, followed by the Consumer Durables indces, which was down 0.18 per cent. All the rest of the sectoral indices were trading higher, with the Realty index gaining the most, climbing 1.45 per cent. This was followed by the OMC, Healthcare, IT, Financial Services and Bank indices. In the broader markets, meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 was higher by 0.58 per cent, followed by the Nifty Smallcap 100, which was 0.54 per cent higher.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 staged a smart recovery in the afternoon session on Tuesday, recouping some of Monday's losses.

The BSE Sensex settled up 694 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 79,476.63. while the Nifty 50 ended above the 24,200-mark at 24,213, up 218 points or 0.91 per cent.

Analysts said the rebound could be attributed to technical bounceback and short-covering besides hopes of demand revival in H2 FY25.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices edged 0.4 per cent higher each.

Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index climbed the most, up nearly 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank, and Bank indices, up 2 per cent.

On the downside, the Nifty FMCG, and IT indices ended lower, down up to 0.3 per cent.

In focus today will also be the Business Standard BFSI Summit that kicks off today, where prominent speakers such as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Irdai Chairperson Debasish Panda, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, and whole-time member of Sebi Ananth Narayan G, among others, are scheduled to speak today.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street surged overnight ahead of the US presidential election results.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading up 1.3 per cent, while the Topix gained 1.1 per cent.

The Bank of Japan released September monetary policy meeting minutes, showing general agreement that the central bank should keep raising rates when certain economic and price targets are met.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 per cent, while the Kosdaq gained 0.55 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.33 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.36 per cent.

A five-day meeting of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) will continue on Tuesday, with investors watching for information on additional stimulus and polices aimed at stabilising the economy.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8 per cent.

US stock futures and the dollar also pushed higher in Asia on Wednesday as early results from the US presidential election suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.

As expected, Republican Donald Trump won Indiana and Kentucky while Democrat Kamala Harris captured Vermont, Edison Research projected, as polls closed in the first six US states.

Treasury yields climbed as some betting sites swung to favour Trump, while futures markets were still confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

Analysts generally assume Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris' centre-left policies.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.34 per cent, from 4.28 per cent, and nearer a four-month high of 4.388 per cent touched last week. Two-year yields climbed to 4.245 per cent, from 4.189 per cent late n New York.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 per cent in choppy trading, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.2 per cent, while DAX futures tacked on 0.4 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

In currency markets, the dollar index added 0.6 per cent to 103.98.

Oil prices were down in early Asia trade as markets nervously waited on the US election results. They had risen overnight as a storm was expected to cut US output in the Gulf of Mexico.

US crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $71.76 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters.)