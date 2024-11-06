Oil India gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 2,016 cr

Oil India added 3.95% to Rs 515 after the petroleum business company's net profit zoomed 379.29% to Rs 2,016.20 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 420.66 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) fell 3.32% to Rs 7,247.03 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 7,496.51 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax was at Rs 2,625.71 crore in the September quarter in FY25, surged 270.87% as against Rs 707.97 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On segmental front, the companys revenue from crude oil stood at Rs 3,978.79 crore (up 8.99% YoY), revenue from natural gas was at Rs 1,327.37 crore (down 0.42% YoY), income from LPG came in at Rs 43.28 crore (up 15.13% YoY), revenue from pipeline transportation stood at Rs 136.14 crore (down 1.04% YoY) and income from renewable energy was at Rs 33.37 crore (up 0.99% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA slipped 4.96% to Rs 3,038.82 in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,197.74 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 47.67% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 48.29% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company's realised crude oil price stood at $79.33/ bbl in Q2 FY25 as against $86.86/ bbl registered in Q2 FY24.

The firms crude oil production increased by 4.79% to 0.875 million metric tons (MMT) in Q2 FY25, as against 0.835 MMT recorded in Q2 FY24.

Natural gas production for Q2 FY25 fell by 1.35% to 0.799 billion cubic meters (BCM), compared to 0.810 BCM reported in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys net profit spiked 111.23% to Rs 3,901.9 crore on 14.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 17,486.79 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 4 December 2024.

Further, The companys board has approved the formation of three equal joint ventures with Hindustan Waste Treatment (HWTPL) to take up initiatives for establishment of Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects, with GPS Renewables (GPSRPL) for CBG projects as well as with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to execute City Gas Distribution project in the Arunachal Pradesh State Geographical Area as authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

