Mangal Electrical Industries announced that Pawan Mendiratta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP).

According to the company's regulatory filing, Mendiratta submitted his resignation via email dated June 3, 2026, citing personal reasons. His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on September 3, 2026.

The company stated that no other material reasons were provided for the resignation. Further details regarding the appointment of his successor were not disclosed.

Mangal Electrical Industries specialize in processing and manufacturing of transformer components and transformers for the power infrastructure industry. It also offers EPC services for setting up electrical substations. The companys customer base spans government bodies, municipal utilities and private sector energy producers.