Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 49.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 158.10 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 49.30% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 158.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.158.10138.320.188.9213.828.297.693.103.212.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News