Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 96.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 51.45 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 96.98% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 51.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.4555.045.353.636.464.046.083.705.222.65

