Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 12.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 163.94 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 12.92% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 163.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.94155.3912.4012.6313.0114.465.956.834.455.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News