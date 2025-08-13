Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 24.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 46.22 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 24.29% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 46.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.2240.613.793.992.252.091.561.561.061.40

