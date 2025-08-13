Danlaw Technologies India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 54.77 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India remain constant at Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.54.7747.3012.6512.546.705.614.684.673.473.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News