Market may open on flat note

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could fall 5 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed Tuesday as investors awaited consumer confidence data from Japan, with focus also on U.S. inflation numbers to assess the Federal Reserves rate cut path.

US stocks remained largely range bound on Monday, with investors awaiting the consumer price index report out on Wednesday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic stocks edged higher on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty gaining around 0.7% each. In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 494.28 points or 0.67% to 74,742.50. The Nifty 50 index added 152.60 points or 0.68% to 22,666.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 684.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,470.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 April, provisional data showed.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

