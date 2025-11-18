Market snaps 6-days winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,950 mark

Domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses today, snapping a six-session winning streak. Trading was volatile due to the weekly Nifty 50 expiry, keeping traders cautious and limiting aggressive positions. Weak global cues and concerns over global economic trends further weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty ended below the 25,950 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red with the Realty, IT and Metal indices declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 277.93 points or 0.33% to 84,673.02. The Nifty 50 index lost 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05. In the past six consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 2.08% while the Nifty added 2.04%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 0.85%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,463 shares rose and 2,737 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.24% to 12.05. IPO Update: Capillary Technologies India received bids for 29,64,86,125 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Tuesday (18 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 35.37 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

New Listings: Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power were at Rs 219.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.01% as compared with the issue price of Rs 217. The scrip was listed at 217, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of 227.80 and a low of 206.85. On the BSE, over 43.30 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Physicswallah were at Rs 155.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 42.39% as compared with the issue price of Rs 109. The stock was listed at Rs 143.10, exhibiting a premium of 31.28% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 162.05 and a low of 138.50. On the BSE, over 297.03 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.94% to 927. The index rose 0.45% in the past trading session. Sobha (down 2.87%), DLF (down 2.50%), Lodha Developers (down 2.25%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.02%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.99%), Anant Raj (down 1.97%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.66%), Godrej Properties (down 1.51%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.23%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: DCX Systems rose 0.52%. The company, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, has received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore.

Mufin Green Finance advanced 1.55% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider fund raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis. WPIL jumped 4.61% after its South African subsidiary has secured a major contract from METSI KE MATLA JV. The total value of the contract stands at 821 million Rand (Rs 426 crore), with a project execution timeline of 48 months, the company said. Fairchem Organics surged 9.56% after the companys board announced that it will meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider the buyback of fully paid up equity shares.

Newgen Software Technologies shed 0.78%. The company has secured a contract worth GBP 1,468,804 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) from an overseas entity based in the United Kingdom. Under the contract, Newgen will provide software licenses, AWS managed cloud services, and implementation support. The engagement involves deploying Newgens Contract Management platform across the customers enterprise, enabling users to create and manage policy documents efficiently.The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled to be executed over a 3-year period. Sayaji Hotels declined 1.43%. The company has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the companys properties in line with its brand standards.

RITES shed 0.34%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), to provide consultancy services aimed at boosting investment in infrastructure and industrial development. Tata Power Company slipped 1.55%. The company said its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has commissioned a 300 MW domestic-content-compliant solar power project for NHPC at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Global Markets: European and Asia-Pacific markets declined on Tuesday, following a tech-led slide on Wall Street. Overnight in the U.S., stocks pulled back, plagued once again by declines in tech, as Wall Street awaited key releases this week, including Nvidia earnings and the September jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 557.24 points, or 1.18%, to close at 46,590.24, as losses in the artificial intelligence chip darling, along with Salesforce and Apple, pushed the blue-chip index lower. The S&P 500 sank 0.92% to end the day at 6,672.41, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.84% to settle at 22,708.07. The AI sector faced market pressure, with Nvidia dropping nearly 2% ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday after the market close. This decline, shared by other AI-related stocks, reflected growing investor anxiety regarding stretched valuations within the chipmaker and related technology companies. The concern also impacted financial institutions linked to the sector. Blue Owl Capital, a private credit lender, shed nearly 6% amid worries surrounding its substantial lending exposure to the ongoing AI data center buildout.