Greaves Cotton joins hands with Ligier Group

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Greaves Cotton has partnered with Ligier Group (Ligier) to provide Euro V+ certified diesel engines in Ligier's latest models, JS50 and Myli.

Ligier is one of Europes most recognised manufacturers of light & heavy quadricycles. The company reported a turnover of euro 192 million in 2024.

Through this collaboration, Greaves has developed 499cc REVO D+ diesel engines certified to Euro V+ standards, to power Ligiers new models. The 499cc REVO D+ single-cylinder, 4-stroke diesel engines with electronic fuel injection are designed for the light quadricycle, L6e category of vehicles.

These engines, developed and manufactured at the Greaves state-of-the-art facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, continue to be integrated into Ligiers vehicles retailed across France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, and the Czech Republic.

Parag Satpute, managing director and group CEO, Greaves Cotton, said, This partnership with Ligier is a proud milestone for Greaves Cotton, showcasing how a Made-in-India powertrain is driving European mobility solutions. It reflects our strong engineering capabilities, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering global quality standards from our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant. As a trusted partner to OEMs worldwide, we continue to strengthen our comprehensive solutions driven approach that meet the demands of global OEMs for highest standards of performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

Christian Dujardin, CEO, Ligier Group, said: Our partnership with Greaves has been marked by outstanding collaboration and mutual trust. Together, we have succeeded in bringing to market the new 499cc REVO D+ engine - a modern, efficient, and reliable powertrain that perfectly meets todays market expectations, regulatory standards, and customer demands.

We are proud of the quality and fluidity of our exchanges throughout this project, which have allowed us to combine innovation and performance. Our teams continue to work hand in hand on future developments to stay one step ahead of the competition and uphold Ligiers promise of always being at the forefront of innovation.

Greaves Cotton (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Through its five independent business unitsGreaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, and Greaves TechnologiesGreaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 707.8% to Rs 26.01 crore on 15.6% increase in net sales to Rs 815.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.59% to Rs 210.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

