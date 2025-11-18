Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets plummeted as tourism-related stocks continued to fall on China's travel alert. The Nikkei average nosedived 3.22 percent to 48,702.98, marking its biggest decline in more than seven months. The broader Topix index settled 2.88 percent lower at 3,251.10.

Cosmetics giant Shiseido fell 2.9 percent and carrier ANA Holdings dropped 1.3 percent. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 7.5 percent, semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest declined 3.7 percent and Tokyo Electron gave up 5.5 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

