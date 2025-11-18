Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

Japanese markets plummeted as tourism-related stocks continued to fall on China's travel alert. The Nikkei average nosedived 3.22 percent to 48,702.98, marking its biggest decline in more than seven months. The broader Topix index settled 2.88 percent lower at 3,251.10.

Cosmetics giant Shiseido fell 2.9 percent and carrier ANA Holdings dropped 1.3 percent. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 7.5 percent, semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest declined 3.7 percent and Tokyo Electron gave up 5.5 percent.

