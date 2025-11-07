Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Metal shares jumped after declining in the past two trading sessions.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 71.87 points or 0.09% to 83,239.14. The Nifty 50 index added 7.90 points or 0.03% to 25,520.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,000 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 1.21% to 10,405. The index declined 3.48% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Adani Enterprises (up 3.27%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.61%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.56%), Jindal Steel (up 2.24%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.95%), Tata Steel (up 1.84%), Vedanta (up 1.47%), Welspun Corp (up 1.41%), NMDC (up 1.3%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.09%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was flat at 6.514.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6925 compared with its close of 88.6300 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.43% to Rs 121,136.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.15% to 99.87.
The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.39% to 4.109.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 62 cents or 0.98% to $64 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mitsu Chem Plast rallied 15.68% after reporting strong Q2 FY26 earnings. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1.88 crore in Q2 FY26, up 65% YoY and 43.5% QoQ. Revenues rose to Rs 92.42 crore, up 13.79% YoY and 8.37% QoQ, supported by healthy growth in revenues across industrial packaging, healthcare, and infrastructure segments.
Indigo Paints rose 0.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.9% to Rs 25.11 crore on 4.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
K.P. Energy fell 1.01% after the company reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by higher project execution and improved operating efficiency. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 44.11% year-on-year to Rs 35.94 crore on a 51.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 300.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
