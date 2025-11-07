Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 5.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 224.17 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 5.67% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 224.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

