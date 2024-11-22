Anand Rayons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 November 2024.

Anand Rayons Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 65.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23625 shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd spiked 15.03% to Rs 809.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37150 shares in the past one month.

Murae Organisor Ltd surged 12.34% to Rs 1.73. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd exploded 10.87% to Rs 301.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46753 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup gained 10.71% to Rs 23.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10811 shares in the past one month.

