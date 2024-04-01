Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India records 10% growth in March sales volumes

Maruti Suzuki India records 10% growth in March sales volumes

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki India achieved total sales of 187,196 units in month of March 2024 compared to 170,071 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 10.07%.

Total sales include domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) of 161,304 units, higher by 15.26% on YoY basis.

Total sales include exports of 25,892 units, lower by 14% on YoY basis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki to pick 6.44% stake in AI-based startup

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd soars 1.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki production rises 11% YoY in Feb'24

Maruti Suzuki acquires 6.44% stake in tech start-up Amlgo Labs

Maruti Suzuki India records 14.59% growth in Feb sales

TP Saurya commissions 200 MW solar power project in Bikaner

Bharat Electronics FY24 turnover grows 13.65% to Rs 19,700 cr

Zydus receives WHO approval for the name 'Usnoflast' for ZYIL1

TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Nordics for 15th year

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail proposes demerger of Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story