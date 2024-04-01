Maruti Suzuki India records 10% growth in March sales volumes

Maruti Suzuki India achieved total sales of 187,196 units in month of March 2024 compared to 170,071 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 10.07%.

Total sales include domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) of 161,304 units, higher by 15.26% on YoY basis.

Total sales include exports of 25,892 units, lower by 14% on YoY basis.

