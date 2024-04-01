Maruti Suzuki India records 10% growth in March sales volumes

Total sales include domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) of 161,304 units, higher by 15.26% on YoY basis.
Total sales include exports of 25,892 units, lower by 14% on YoY basis.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:41 PM IST