Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki jumps as production climbs 30% YoY in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki jumps as production climbs 30% YoY in Dec'24

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 2.92% to Rs 11,548.80 after the car manufacturer's total production jumped 30.26% to 157,654 units in December 2024 as against 121,028 units recorded in December 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 6.32% as compared with 168,286 units produced in November 2024.

In December24, the production of passenger vehicles was at 155,553 units, registering a 30.15% increase from 119,518 units produced in December 2023. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,101 units in November 2024, registering a YoY growth of 39.14%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power jumps after arm repays debt to IIFCL, UK

Sandur Manganese gains after receiving approval for enhancing iron ore production limit

Sahaj Solar gains on bagging Rs 36-cr order

Tata Motors' total sales rise to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

India manufacturing PMI at 56.4 in December

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story