Maruti Suzuki jumps as production climbs 30% YoY in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 2.92% to Rs 11,548.80 after the car manufacturer's total production jumped 30.26% to 157,654 units in December 2024 as against 121,028 units recorded in December 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 6.32% as compared with 168,286 units produced in November 2024.

In December24, the production of passenger vehicles was at 155,553 units, registering a 30.15% increase from 119,518 units produced in December 2023. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,101 units in November 2024, registering a YoY growth of 39.14%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

