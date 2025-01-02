Reliance Power jumps after arm repays debt to IIFCL, UK

Reliance Power added 2.31% to Rs 45.71 after the company's subsidiary, Sasan Power has repaid payment of $150 million to IIFCL, UK.

The loan repayment further strengthens Reliance Powers balance sheet as the company transitions its focus toward the renewable energy sector, which is poised to drive future growth. The said repayment will bolster Sasan Powers debt coverage metrics, improve liquidity, and enhance its credit rating.

Sasan Power operates a 3960 MW Ultra Mega Power Plant (UMPP) in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh, which is the worlds largest integrated coal-based power plant. It boasts a captive coal mining capacity of 20 MTPA. The plant supplies electricity to 14 Discoms distribution companies (DISCOMs) across seven states- Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and New Delhiat the lowest tariff in India of Rs. 1.54 per unit, benefiting more than 40 crore people.

Reliance Power, a zero-debt company, recently raised Rs 1,525 crore through equity-linked warrants via a preferential issue. This capital infusion positions the company to capitalize on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding renewable energy market.

Reliance Power, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The projects under development include coal, gas, hydro, wind and solar-based energy projects. The company's operating portfolio includes ultra-megapower projects (UMPPs) of 5,945 MWs. The company is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power.

The company reported net profit of Rs 2,878.15 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 237.76 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, the company's revenue from operations declined 13.6% to Rs 1,759.81 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

