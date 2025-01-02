Sahaj Solar gains on bagging Rs 36-cr order

Sahaj Solar climbed 3.97% to Rs 534 after the firm received an order worth Rs 36.42 crore from the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

The project involves the solarisation of existing 2 HP grid-connected agriculture pumps (IPS), including a 5-year guarantee, an annual maintenance contract, and insurance coverage on a turnkey basis in Tripura under PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component C) of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India.

The consideration for this contract is Rs 36.42 crore, and it is to be executed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the LoA.

Sahaj Solar is a solar solutions-provider company with experience of more than a decade in the majority of the verticals of renewable power generation. The company is a manufacturing as well as a service provider company, which gives it an edge in the solar power market. The company is engaged in three businesses: PV module manufacturing, providing solar pumping systems, and providing EPC services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 111.4% to Rs 12.26 crore on a 2.1% drop in revenue to Rs 179.34 crore in FY24 over FY23.

