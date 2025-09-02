Maruti Suzuki sales marginally slide 0.60% YoY to 180,683 units in August 2025

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales marginally shed 0.60% to 180,683 units in August 2025 as against 181,782 units sold in August 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,31,278 units (down 8.24% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,772 units (up 11.10% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 7.46% YoY to 1,44,145 units, total export sales increased by 40.51% YoY to 36,538 units sold in August 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production fell 6.36% to 1,58,202 units in August 2025 as against 1,68,953 units recorded in August 2024.

In August25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 155,238 units, down 6.36% from 165,782 units produced in August 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,964 units in August 2025, registering a YoY decline of 6.52%. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles). The company has reported a modest 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 3,711.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 3,650 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 8.1% YoY to Rs 36,624.7 crore, supported by a marginal uptick in sales volumes and higher non-operating income.