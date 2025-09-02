Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported handling 41.9 MMT of cargo in August 2025, marking an 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, primarily driven by a 29% YoY growth in container volumes.

During the same month, logistics rail volumes stood at 57,347 TEUs, up 8% YoY, while volumes under the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) were recorded at 1.69 MMT, representing a 3% YoY increase.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending 31 August 2025, APSEZ handled a total of 202.6 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 11% YoY growth. This was also led by a strong 22% YoY increase in container volumes.

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period stood at 297,766 TEUs (up 14% YoY), and GPWIS volumes reached 9.35 MMT (up 3% YoY). Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India, with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra); five ports and terminals on the south coast (Vizhinjam port in Kerala, Karaikal port in Puducherry, Kattupalli port and Ennore terminal in Chennai, Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh); and four ports and terminals on the east coast (Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh, Gopalpur and Dhamra ports in Odisha, and Haldia in West Bengal), representing approximately 28% of the country's total port volumes. This provides capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.