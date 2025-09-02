Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported handling 41.9 MMT of cargo in August 2025, marking an 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, primarily driven by a 29% YoY growth in container volumes.

During the same month, logistics rail volumes stood at 57,347 TEUs, up 8% YoY, while volumes under the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) were recorded at 1.69 MMT, representing a 3% YoY increase.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending 31 August 2025, APSEZ handled a total of 202.6 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 11% YoY growth. This was also led by a strong 22% YoY increase in container volumes.

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period stood at 297,766 TEUs (up 14% YoY), and GPWIS volumes reached 9.35 MMT (up 3% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India, with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra); five ports and terminals on the south coast (Vizhinjam port in Kerala, Karaikal port in Puducherry, Kattupalli port and Ennore terminal in Chennai, Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh); and four ports and terminals on the east coast (Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh, Gopalpur and Dhamra ports in Odisha, and Haldia in West Bengal), representing approximately 28% of the country's total port volumes. This provides capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 6.48% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,314.59 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 3,112.83 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 31.19% YoY to Rs 9,126.14 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 1,342.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST collection up 6.5% on year in Aug-25

Indraprastha Gas rises on inking JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty surpasses 24,700 level

Websol Energy System approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story