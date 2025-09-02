Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collection up 6.5% on year in Aug-25

GST collection up 6.5% on year in Aug-25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India collected a total of Rs 1.86 lakh crore as goods and services tax (GST) in August, 6.5% more than a year ago. However, it marked second slowest pace of growth so far this fiscal year. After refunds, the GST revenue came to Rs 1.67 lakh crore, 10.7% more than the net revenue a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indraprastha Gas rises on inking JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty surpasses 24,700 level

Websol Energy System approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story