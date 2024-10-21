Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 32.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 150.34 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 32.22% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 150.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 154.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales150.34154.40 -3 OPM %3.962.93 -PBDT6.985.33 31 PBT6.955.31 31 NP5.133.88 32
