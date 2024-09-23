Matrimony.com forays into grey-collar jobs market

Matrimony.com said that it has plans to launch new line of business in the area of Jobs called "ManyJobs" to focus extensively on the grey-collar jobs market.The company will focus exclusively on the grey-collar jobs market which is estimated to be about 45% and specifically on frontline and entry-level jobs. The companys research indicates that frontline roles have higher attrition rates than blue or white collar jobs.
The company plans the initial launch for the Tamilnadu market in both English & vernacular (Tamil). In September 2024, the company will introduce a website for employers & recruiters. Following this, in October 2024, the company will release a dedicated app for job seekers.
Matrimony.com provides both matchmaking and marriage related services through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.4% to Rs 13.97 crore on 2.2% decline in net sales to Rs 120.59 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The counter fell 0.76% to end at Rs 769.45 on Friday, 20 September 2024.
